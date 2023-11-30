UAE To Cut Oil Output By 163,000 Bpd Until End Of March

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Thursday that it would reduce its oil production by 163,000 barrels per day (bpd) as of January 1 2024 until the end of March.

The UAE's output will be 2,913,000 bpd at the end of March, UAE news agency (WAM) said, adding that the move was taken in coordination with the countries took part in the OPEC+ deal.

The additional cutting, in support of the market, will be re-produced gradually, in accordance with the situation of markets, it added.

This reduction will be added to the cutting estimated at 144,000 bpd previously announced by the UAE in April 2023 until December 2024, it noted.

This voluntary cutting comes to enhance precautionary efforts made by the OPEC+, with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets, it stated. (end)

