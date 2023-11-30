Jordan: Humanitarian Aid Falls Short Of Meeting Basic Needs Of Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II said Thursday the humanitarian assistance currently being delivered to people in Gaza Strip "does minimum needs on the ground."

He stressed the need to strengthen coordination between the various international stakeholders to address the current challenges in the Strip, according to a statement by the Jordanian Royal Court.

King Abdullah II took part in an international emergency meeting in Amman on coordination of humanitarian response, with more than 30 UN, regional and international aid agencies attending.

He stressed during the meeting the need to enhance coordination between the various international parties concerned to bridge the gaps, avoid duplication of efforts, and limit the challenges in the Gaza Strip to work in a participatory manner to provide the required aid and deliver it within sustainable mechanisms that enhance current efforts.

The participants in the meeting, held within the framework of the Aqaba Meetings Initiative, called on the international community to provide appropriate conditions and ensure rapid and uninterrupted delivery of aid, according to the statement.

The attendees included representatives of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), WHO, UN Women, the UN Office for Project Service, the International Committee of the Red Cross and UNRWA. (end)

msa









MENAFN30112023000071011013ID1107518480