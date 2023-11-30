Algeria Reduces Oil Output By 51,000 Bpd As Of Jan.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Algeria decided an additional voluntary oil production cut by 51,000 bpd as of January 2024 until the end of March.

In a statement, Algeria's ministry of energy said Thursday that it resorted to the measure as a precaution in coordination with other members of the OPEC+ alliance.

Algeria's overall production will stand at 908,000 bpd after this cut.

For the sake of the stability of market, this cutting will be re-produced gradually, in accordance with the conditions, it added.

The statement noted that the country previously cut voluntarily its output by 48,000 bpd last April that will last until December 2024.

Algeria took part in the OPEC and OPEC+ meetings during which oil officials shared views on the current situation on global oil markets. (end)

