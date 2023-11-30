EU Blacklists 129 Airlines For Safety Reasons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Fly Baghdad has been included on the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union.

The decision not to grant Fly Baghdad a Third Country Operator authorisation is based on safety concerns identified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The EU's executive updated the EU Air Safety List, which shows a total of 129 airlines are banned from EU skies.

It includes 101 airlines certified in 15 States, due to inadequate safety oversight by the aviation authorities from these States.

Twenty-two airlines certified in Russia, as well as six individual airlines from other States, based on serious safety deficiencies identified: Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Blue Wing Airlines (Suriname), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Fly Baghdad (Iraq) and Iraqi Airways (Iraq).

Two additional airlines are subject to operational restrictions and can only fly to the EU with specific aircraft types: Iran Air (Iran) and Air Koryo (North Korea). (end)

