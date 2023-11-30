Qatar: 30 Palestinian Prisoners Freed Under Gaza Truce Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 30 Palestinian detainees will be swapped for 10 hostages in Gaza Strip on Thursday - the seventh day of the ceasefire deal between the Palestinian Hamad movement and the Israeli occupation authorities.

The 30 freed Palestinians include 23 minors and seven women, Spokesman of the Ministry Dr. Majed Al-Ansari wrote on his X account.

The 10 hostages freed in Gaza Strip include eight Israelis - two minors and six females some of who are dual nationals, and the two Russians who had been released yesterday.

Under the ceasefire deal, which was jointly brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and took force last Friday, detainees are being swapped at a daily rate of 10 Israelis against 30 Palestinians. (end)

