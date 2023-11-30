Kuwait Consul General In Milan Presents Credentials To Italian Foreign Ministry

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Du'aij Al-Malek Al-Sabah presented his credentials as Kuwait's new consul general in Milan and northern Italy to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. He expressed pride for representing the State of Kuwait in Milan and northern Italy, pledging to work for strengthening the friendly relations between both countries in all areas, according to a statement from Kuwait's consulate. (end) mn

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.