Israeli Occupation Recalls Ambassador To Spain Amid Simmering Row

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister of the Israeli occupation Eli Cohen decided Thursday to recall Ambassador to Spain Rodica Radian for consultation, taking the diplomatic dispute to a new height.

The decision came in response to "the outrageous remarks" by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "who once again repeated baseless accusations," the Spanish cited Cohen as writing on his X account.

In an interview with the Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE earlier today, Sanchez said his government had condemned the October 7 attacks by Hamas movement on Israel, but the latter's response should follow the rule of the International Humanitarian Law.

He affirmed that recognition of the State of Palestine is the only way to end the crisis and achieve peace in the Middle East.

It is in the EU's best interest to address the situation in the Middle East and find a political solution for the crisis through recognizing the State of Palestine for moral and geopolitical reasons, Sanchez argued.

"What we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable," he noted, saying that this crisis may expand to Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, and cause great instability in the Middle East. (pickup previous)

