Canadian Innovation Supports The Global Shift To Net Zero

OTTAWA, Canada – Mary Ng, minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development championed Canada's innovative nuclear energy sector leading a prominent Canadian business delegation at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE ) in Paris, France.

Minister Ng also participated in the Conference of Paris and the Enlit Europe forum to advance Canada's objectives the net-zero economy, sustainable growth and rules-based trade.

As like-minded countries, Canada and France are both determined to address climate change while accelerating shared work to reach net-zero, safeguarding international energy security and maintaining strong, resilient economies.

At the WNE, alongside like-minded allies, minister Ng witnessed a 3-way contract-signing ceremony between the Canadian Commercial Corporation, Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company-and Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A.(SNN) Romania (Nuclearelectrica national company Romania) for the refurbishment of the Unit 1 CANDU reactor located at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant in Romania.

The refurbishment project will extend the reactor's lifespan by 30 years and will bolster energy security in Romania and Moldova, and it will support further Canadian jobs and business activity in Romania's nuclear sector.

Additionally, minister Ng met with Agnès Pannier-Runacher, France's minister of energy transition, and, on behalf of the government of Canada, issued a joint statement with France to increase collaboration in civil nuclear energy.

Minister Ng also participated in the unveiling of the new CANDU MONARK reactor design by AtkinsRealis. The CANDU MONARK is a gigawatt-scale reactor that will ensure Canadian nuclear technology remains at the forefront of the clean energy future.

During the WNE, minister Ng congratulated Ontario Power Generation for its work in securing fuel-supply chains with like-minded partners for their small modular reactor at Darlington, as well as their new collaboration with Électricité de France (electricity of France). She also congratulated Bruce Power on announcing its next steps to expand nuclear generation at their power station in Kincardine.

While at the Conference of Paris, minister Ng joined journalist Claire Jones for a fireside chat about Canada's nuclear leadership. The miister met with Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, to discuss Canada's ongoing work with global trade partners to support inclusive and sustainable growth, resiliency and rules-based trade.



Finally, at the Enlit Europe forum, minister Ng met with representatives of more than 20 Canadian smart-energy transition companies, who showcased their work as they pursue business opportunities in France and other international markets to support the energy industry.

At the forum's Canada Pavilion, minister Ng highlighted the vital role that Canadian companies play in advancing Canada's clean energy future and achieving its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Canadian exporters and innovators are leaders on sustainable, reliable energy. [Today], more than ever, like-minded countries are working together to address climate change and build resilient supply chains to improve energy security, especially in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” said minister Ng.



Canada's nuclear industry, with approximately 200 companies, is well-regarded internationally, with proven expertise across the supply chain, particularly in the areas of mining, regulators, research laboratories, waste management, advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, operations, maintenance, refurbishment and decommissioning.

Canada is well-positioned to lead the world on the development and deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs). Canada is expected to deploy its first SMR, a micro-modular reactor, at a demonstration site by 2027 and its first commercial grid-scale SMR by 2029.

The refurbished CANDU reactor will continue to provide an emissions-free, low-cost and uninterrupted flow of power to Romania and Moldova and help Romania succeed in its shift to dependable low-carbon, climate-resilient and green energy.

The 2023 federal budget demonstrated the Government of Canada's continued support for nuclear energy, including through the inclusion of SMRs as eligible for government funding programs, refundable investment tax credits and financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The commercial relationship between Canada and France is underpinned by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, through which Canada enjoys preferential access to the French market. France is Canada's 14th-largest merchandise trade partner. In 2022, bilateral trade with France totalled $11.7

billion.