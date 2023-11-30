300+ No-Deposit Reservations In 72 Hours After FF 91 2.0 Aifalcon Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Debut

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE), the California-based global intelligent electric mobility company, has received 300+ nonbinding reservations for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon limited edition within 72 hours of its Middle East Strategy Launch in Abu Dhabi.

The overwhelming response underscores the appeal of FF's brand and product. FF plans to introduce the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon Limited Edition to the Middle East market by 2024, subject to local regulatory approvals.





Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, stated,“We are extremely excited and grateful for the enthusiastic response in the Middle East. As the flagship model of our Company, the unique design and innovative performance of FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon will bring a completely new mobility experience to users in the Middle East. We will continue our efforts to ensure outstanding products and services for our users.”

During the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix week, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance showcased at Yas Marina Circuit, attracting global users who made on-site pre-order deposits, reflecting strong support for the innovative product.

FF's recent strategic cooperation agreement with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, along with key appointments, signals a significant step in expanding FF's presence in the Middle East.

Dedicated to advancing EV technology, FF is committed to intelligent and AI-driven mobility, aligning with the evolving preferences of users worldwide.”FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.