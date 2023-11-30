Canon Achieves SBTI's Seal Of Approval On Emission Reduction Targets

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Canon's CO2 emission reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as being in accordance with the 1.5 °C Paris Agreement.
The Canon Group Science Based Targets have been verified by the SBTi. Specifically, these were the company's 2030 targets of 42% absolute CO2 reduction for scope 1 and 2 and 25 % for scope 3 (Category 1 and 11) versus base year 2022. Canon will continue to reduce CO2 emissions in line with Canon's near-term environmental goals and SBTi standards, contributing to the decarbonisation of society as a whole.
Separately to the SBTi targets, Canon continues to reduce its product lifecycle CO2 emissions per product by 3% year on year. If sustained, this will equate to roughly a 50% reduction in emissions from 2008 levels by 2030. Currently, the company is on track to achieve this target, having recorded an average improvement of 4.1% between 2008 – 2022. The cumulative reduction since 2008 amounts to 43%.
SBTi is an international initiative that encourages companies to set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets based on climate science. It is jointly managed by four organizations: the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and CDP.
| About Canon Middle East:
Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.
Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.
Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei– 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.
Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at
