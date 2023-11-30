Federal Reserve Monitors U.S. Inflation’S Slight Increase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve, rose by 0.2% in October.



This Index excludes volatile food and energy prices and guides monetary policy decisions.



This increase aligns with market predictions, hinting that current monetary policies might be sufficiently restrictive.



Such policies could lead to a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. central bank next year.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell regards the core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as essential for economic assessment.



The overall PCE Index remained steady with no change last month, as the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.



The core PCE saw a 3.5% rise yearly, outpacing the general index's 3.0% increase. These figures match a Bloomberg survey of economists' expectations for October's PCE growth.







Stock futures, like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, remained steady, maintaining earlier gains post-data release.



Meanwhile, softer inflation and signs of U.S. economic slowdown have led to a strong performance in treasuries, marking their best month since the 1980s.



This trend has boosted various asset classes, including stocks, credit, and emerging market assets.



Investors now anticipate Fed Chair Powell's upcoming speech for further insights.

Monetary Policy Context

Financial markets closely watch inflation indicators for hints on U.S. interest rate trends.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to meet in December for its year-end session.



In early November, the Fed maintained interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50% for the second time in a row.



The FOMC noted higher Treasury yields' potential economic and inflationary impact in its accompanying statement.



Some Fed officials suggest that rising long-term Treasury yields might reduce the necessity for further rate hikes.



Traders are increasingly expecting an interest rate reduction in early 2024, awaiting confirmation from future data.



On the economic front, U.S. GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 was reported at 5.2%, surpassing expectations of a 5.0% rise.



This second estimate from the Commerce Department exceeded the initial 4.9% growth estimation, indicating a robust economic expansion.

