OPEC+ Navigates Oil Production Dilemmas, Eyes On Angola And Nigeria

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OPEC+ met on Thursday to resolve a deadlock on oil production quotas, debating further reductions to stabilize falling oil prices.



Saudi Arabia, a pivotal member, advocates for a united effor to curb supply and avert excess next year.



Delegates suggest the meeting could recommend cuts of over 1 million barrels per day.



Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen sees a probable consensus due to declining prices and global economic worries.



An official cut of 1 million barrels daily effectively shrinks to half, as some countries are already underproducing.



A key obstacle is deciding if Angola and Nigeria should align their targets with reduced capacities.



This issue delayed the meeting, potentially leading to unchanged production levels, say delegates.



OPEC+ is under pressure to respond to a 13% fall in oil prices over two months amid abundant supply and a bleak economic forecast.







Further price drops are expected next year as demand growth slows. Markets are keenly waiting for OPEC+'s stance on supply management.



Perceived over-supply without real production cuts could negatively impact short-term prices.

OPEC+ Navigates Oil Production Dilemmas

Oil futures hover around $84 per barrel in London, mirroring the recent downturn.



While lower prices ease consumer inflation, they concern exporters like Saudi Arabia and Russia, OPEC+'s co-leader.



If OPEC+ disagrees on cuts, Saudi Arabia may continue its own reduction of 1 million barrels per day into 2024, suggests Rapidan Energy Group's Bob McNally.



Reversing these cuts could trigger a significant market sell-off. Current predictions point to a surplus in global oil supply in the coming months, assuming ongoing cuts persist.



A strong market reaction is likely if cuts aren't upheld or increased, says Jim Burkhard of S&P Global Commodity Insights.



Resolving the production dispute between Angola and Nigeria is crucial due to their reduced output.



Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets notes that addressing this and other issues from June is vital before considering deeper cuts.







