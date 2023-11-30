Latin America’S Economic Giants Show Improved Employment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) October brought a notable decrease in unemployment rates for Brazil and Mexico, showcasing the strength of Latin America's largest economies.



Brazil's unemployment rate dropped to 7.6%, the lowest since 2015, with the unemployed population falling to 8.3 million.



Mexico's unemployment rate also declined, reaching 2.75%. These improvements reflect robust labor markets, capable of enduring high-interest rates.



Brazil's economic growth is partly due to abundant harvests, reducing unemployment for seven consecutive months.



Mexico's economic uplift is attributed to a significant influx of foreign capital aimed primarily at North American markets.



Increased disposable incomes and wages in both countries have enhanced consumer confidence.







This boost in confidence has led to greater demand for goods and services, allowing Brazil and Mexico to surpass other regional economies like Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.



The Central Bank of Mexico, Banxic , has uplifted its growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 to 3.3% and 3%, respectively.



The economy's resilienc is primarily due to robust internal demand and spending, according to Banxico's governor, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja.



She suggests the possibility of reducing the benchmark interest rate from its current 11.25% in early 2024.



Brazil's monetary authorities, under Roberto Campos Neto, view their job market as dynamic with high hiring levels.



However, they anticipate an economic slowdown in upcoming quarters.



Despite this, Neto believes there's room to reduce Brazil's borrowing costs from the current 12.25% following three successive rate cuts.

