COP28 Inaugurated With New Fund For Climate-Affected Nations

The COP28 climate change conference in Dubai, marked by unprecedented participation, began with the launch of a climate loss and damage fund.



This crucial step, realized a year after Egypt's COP27, garnered applause from delegates of nearly 200 countries.



Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE president of COP2 , praised this swift and significant achievement. His remarks set a positive tone for future discussions.



Madeleine Diouf Sarr, representing the world's least developed nations, hailed the decision as a milestone for climate justice.



The fund's initial contributions are modest but meaningful: 225 million euros from the EU, $100 million from the UAE, and $17.5 million from the USA.



Managed by the World Bank, the fund is more than a simple money transfer from emission-heavy nations; it ensures significant input from developing countries.



Despite the fund's launch, controversy surrounded Sultan Al Jaber. Accusations emerged that he used his role to broker oil deals.







A false press release about his resignation from Adnoc added to the confusion. However, Jaber remains hopeful about COP28's direction.



The summit's agenda includes the contentious issue of fossil fuels, major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.



The OPEC emphasizes reducing emissions rather than focusing on energy sources. Pope Francis calls for strategies that consider the greater good and future generations.

King Charles III

The summit expects over 140 world leaders, including King Charles III, to review the first assessment of nations' emission reduction commitments.



As it progresses, COP28 faces the challenge of aligning the interests of the world's top emitters with those most impacted by climate change.



This task requires a consensus-driven approach. Global concerns like the Gaza conflict further complicate the COP's discussions.



A minute of silence was requested for civilian casualties, adding a poignant note to the proceedings.



The presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority Chief Mahmud Abás underscores the summit's multifaceted nature.

