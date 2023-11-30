Diplomatic Talks In Dubai: Brazil’S Role In Guyana-Venezuela Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva plans to meet with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali regarding the Esequibo conflict.



This important meeting will take place in Dubai this Friday. It coincides with the international conference, COP28. Brazil's government made this announcement recently.



President Lula's meeting is part of a broader schedule. He will talk with various world leaders in Dubai.



However, his meeting with President Ali is particularly crucial. Currently, Guyana is dealing with increased diplomatic tensions with Venezuela.



The exact topics Lula and Ali will discuss are not public yet. Yet, Brazil has shown a willingness to help.



It hopes to ease tensions between Guyana and Venezuela. Brazil has even offered to mediate discussions between them.



Responding to these tensions, Brazil has taken significant steps. Its Defense Ministry confirmed an increase in military presence.







This increase is along the borders with both Guyana and Venezuela. This move is a direct response to the ongoing disputes between the two nations.



The focus of this military increase is in Roraima. Roraima is a Brazilian state that borders Venezuela.



It also borders the Esequibo region in Guyana. Esequibo is an area under dispute, covering about 160,000 square kilometers.



Venezuela has claimed this area for more than a hundred years.

Dispute over Esequibo has intensified

Recently, the dispute over Esequibo has intensified. Venezuela's National Assembly called for a referendum.



This event is set for the upcoming Sunday. The goal is to ask the public about adding Esequibo to Venezuela's map.



It also proposes granting Venezuelan nationality to Esequibo's 125,000 residents.



Gisela Padovan, a senior Brazilian diplomat, spoke about this situation. On Thursday, she mentioned Brazil's close monitoring of these developments.



She emphasized Brazil's belief in peaceful, dialogue-based solutions. Brazil hopes the dispute can be resolved without conflict.



In a recent meeting in Brasilia, South American ministers echoed this sentiment. They met to discuss foreign and defense policies.



The ministers urged Guyana and Venezuela to use dialogue to solve their dispute. This meeting shows a regional commitment to peaceful resolution.







