IDB Commits To Triple Climate Investment In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has pledged to significantly boost climate crisis funding in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Over the next decade, the IDB will increase its financial support to $150 billion, focusing on resilience and mitigation projects.



IDB President Ilan Goldfajn announced this initiative at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, emphasizing alignment with G20 recommendations.



He encouraged COP28 participants to follow suit.



The IDB Group's strategy involves expanding climate financing and focusing on global public goods like the Amazon.



The Group plans to involve the private sector more and develop innovative financial tools to increase funding for climate actions.



Reflecting on the past decade, Goldfajn noted the IDB's $50 billion investment in climate projects, highlighting the bank's commitment to tackling climate issues.







Goldfajn addressed recent regional climate challenges, including frequent, severe Caribbean hurricanes and the need for robust infrastructure and housing.



He cited Uruguay's drought and Brazil's floods as examples.



He emphasized the IDB's crucial role in funding solutions to climate change and transitioning to cleaner energy.



At COP28, Goldfajn focused on commitments to reduce emissions and cease fossil fuel use.

IDB views the Amazon as pivotal

Goldfajn underscored the interconnection between environmental and economic sustainability.



He stressed the need for ample resources and their effective utilization in Dubai. The IDB views the Amazon as pivotal for climate and biodiversity.



The bank is committed to offering solutions for global climate issues, recognizing the Amazon's potential for renewable energy and essential minerals for green transition.



The Amazonia Siempre program, an IDB initiative, dedicates up to $5 billion over the next decade to sustainable Amazon projects.



This program seeks partnerships and funding from various sources and countries.



In 2024, the IDB will lead the Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) and Regional Development Banks (RDB).



Both are crucial for achieving the G20's goal of reshaping the global financial system for better climate change management.



Goldfajn prioritizes enhancing the MDB system, advocating for improved functionality, standardized rules, and continued coordination of climate and nature projects.

MENAFN30112023007421016031ID1107518390