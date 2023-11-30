Bitdelta Elevates Trading Experience With The Listing Of Clfi On Its Spot Exchange

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bucharest, Romania, Nov 30, 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , BitDelta, the global multi-asset exchange geared to transform the financial landscape by bridging traditional and digital assets under a single platform, proudly announces the integration of cLFi, the core utility token of the LFi ecosystem, to its growing spot trading portfolio.

Democratising Access to Opportunities

Following the successful launch of the BitDelta Student Ambassador Program, which extended an invitation to students globally to embark on our Learn, Earn & Connect mission. The exchange is continuing its upward roadmap for 2023 by listing the cLFi token.

The addition of cLFi reinforces BitDelta's commitment to providing users with diverse and innovative trading options. The LFi ecosystem, powered by cLFi, aims to democratise access to opportunities in the crypto world, ensuring inclusivity in blockchain participation.

Revolutionising the Crypto World

cLFi is not just a token; it's a symbol of innovation and empowerment. It serves as the utility token of the LFi ecosystem, a decentralised platform with the goal of giving access to opportunities in the crypto world, ensuring everyone has the chance to participate and benefit from blockchain.

Within the LFi ecosystem, cLFi serves as a minting token, enabling users to activate the NFT Unit license and engage in a unique minting process through the various products offered by the ecosystem.

cLFi's listing on BitDelta will give the token access to a global community of traders not only into crypto but also the traditional financial markets. Regarding the listing, LFi's CEO Luiz Góes stated“LFi represents more than a technological breakthrough. LFi is a commitment to social inclusion thanks to blockchain technology. Our mission goes beyond innovation towards empowering people worldwide with cutting-edge tools for accessing the digital age.” He further continued about the exciting projects the ecosystem is working on“LFi's One smartphone and its minting feature is just the first step, along with other innovative devices and digital services redesigning how we interact with blockchain networks. I am grateful to each of our community members for supporting the project and believing in our vision of a more inclusive world.”

Seamless Trading Experience on BitDelta

Starting from 30th November 2023, users can trade the cLFi/USDT pair on BitDelta, experiencing the seamless and secure trading environment that has become synonymous with the BitDelta brand.

Further information on cLFI:

cLFi has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. As a token used for the minting operations in the LFi ecosystem, the tokenomics are divided into an 80-20 split amongst Mining & Ecosystem Liquidity, respectively.

Website:

Telegram:

CMC:

Whitepaper:

The Future of Trading Is Here

BitDelta invites users to embrace the future of trading with the introduction of cLFi to its spot exchange. As the boundaries of financial innovation are pushed and financial journeys are ignited, BitDelta remains dedicated to empowering individuals on their trading journey in making Every Trade Count.

About BitDelta:

BitDelta is a global multi-asset trading platform servicing 120+ countries with a mission to revolutionise the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitious investors to ignite their trading journey.

The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of innovative features, like Spot Trading, Derivatives Trading, Card Crypto Purchases, OTC Leverage, Token Launchpad Services, a Student Ambassador Program and more. Along with these features, BitDelta users can diversify their portfolios into a variety of assets like cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, stocks, and forex, all while using a highly secure asset custodian.

With a steadfast commitment to making trading accessible for all, BitDelta aims to create a sophisticated and engaging trading experience where every trade counts. To learn more about BitDelta, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram