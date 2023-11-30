Church Of Scientology Nashville To Host Christmas Potluck Open To All

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond.

Tennessee, US, 30th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Over 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and affiliated groups exist across 167 nations, according to ScientologyNews. Because of this worldwide diversity, Scientologists come from a wide variety of faiths and cultural traditions. But no matter their background, they, like most people, gather with loved ones to enjoy the warmth of friends and family and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.







During the Christmas season, the Nashville Church always hosts community events to spread cheer. One such event coming up on December 10 is a Christmas potluck where friends and neighbors will gather to share a meal, and children will get a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus who will have presents for each.

Pastor of the Nashville Church, Rev. Brian Fesler, says,“Our church captures the spirit of the holidays. We bring people together to celebrate and plan the year ahead, and everyone is welcome here throughout the season.”

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard honored the great religious leaders of the past for the wisdom they brought to the world, writing that Scientology shares“the goals set for Man by Christ, which are wisdom, good health and immortality.” It is in this spirit that Scientologists celebrate the holiday season, whether they observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other religious or cultural tradition.

