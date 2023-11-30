Independent Country Artist Set To Make A Splash With Debut Album

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Rockwood, TX, 30th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Rising country music sensation Aaron Carter is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with the release of his highly anticipated debut album, titled“This Town.” Carter won 2023 US Emerging Artist in Atlanta at the International Singer Songwriter Association Awards earlier this fall. He received nominations in five other categories as well.“If you would have asked me a decade ago, as I sat in high school, if I would ever write a song... we all would have had a laugh. But here we are, and I've written an entire album of songs!”

With a raspy, baratone voice, Carter effortlessly blends the traditional sound of country with a modern edge. He and his team of independent co-writers have crafted a collection of songs that tell the stories of their youth and speak to the universal experiences that resonate within country music: rebellion, love, fun, friendship, and heartache. From high-energy tracks like“Chevrolet Vacation,” to deeply meaningful songs such as,“My Friend,” this debut album showcases the versatility and artistry of Aaron Carter as a storyteller, a songwriter, and a vocalist.

Having spent years honing his craft, building a dedicated fan base through live performances, and sharing music on various digital platforms, Carter has independently financed and produced the album. This ambitious endeavor is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his artistry and a reflection of his personal determination to carve his own path in the industry.

Carter has found a calling through his music to give back to his hometown community. Recently, he met with factuality leaders at his former middle school to research what their students need and how he could help. Having received resources from programs such as Operation Reach and The Roane County Children's Fund, he has a personal understanding of how these programs change children's lives. Something that piqued Carter's interest was initiating a field trip fund. Rockwood is a beautiful little town, and like many towns in Appalachia, it is remote and the people and children there don't have access to the same opportunities as those living in larger cities. The principal, Mr. Allen, told how even a trip to the Chattanooga Aquarium could open young eyes to new career aspirations, and experiences they may never receive in Rockwood. Now, having traveled quite a bit across the US, Carter really resonated with this idea and is working on establishing a Field Trip Fund to guarantee all children may participate in the field trips, regardless of situations that are beyond their control. The combination of this inner drive to give back and the support he has garnered from his fans makes him all the more determined.

As the release date of“This Town” draws near, anticipation is building among fans and industry experts alike. Popular streaming services have Carter's crowd spread across the globe: Canada, Australia, and Finland to name a few. Carter is wrapping up booking for his 2024 Homegrown Country Tour which kicks-off in January and will travel throughout the southeast, a few festivals, and private events are also planned.“This Town” will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and others in addition to CDs that are currently available for pre-order on Carter's website ( ).

For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact:

Aaron Carter Music

...

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Listen Now