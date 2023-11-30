(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK, November 30, 2023 - NTT Ltd. , a leading IT infrastructure and services company, today announced it has received the Palo Alto Networks 2023 SASE Partner of the Year for North America and SI Partner of the Year for EMEAL. This prestigious recognition affirms NTT's commitment to delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions to clients.

These annual awards are presented to an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that, over the past 12 months, have excelled in one or more of the following areas:



Performance : Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched, and net new customers added.

Enablement: Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training courses and certifications completed.

Engagement : Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for exceptional engagement with Palo Alto Networks and its customers. Technical Innovation: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for demonstrated technical innovation via product integration(s).

“These awards highlight the strong partnership and exceptional value NTT and Palo Alto Networks bring to our global enterprise clients,” said Aishwarya Singh, SVP, Managed Network and Collaboration Services: Strategy, Offers and Transformation, NTT Ltd.“In early 2023 we enhanced our longstanding partnership with Palo Alto Networks by expanding our Managed Network Services to encompass the Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE offering. Our joint, global, go-to-market approach enables us to deliver comprehensive and innovative network, security, and managed end-to-end IT solutions to enterprise businesses.

Clients benefit by simplifying business operations, reducing costs, and having the confidence to entrust these critical aspects of their estate to global market leaders like NTT and Palo Alto Networks. We look forward to the future and continued innovation to bring value to the market and our joint customers.”

“A trusted ecosystem of partners is more critical than ever before in the new world of cybersecurity,” said Prem Iyer, Senior Vice President Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks.“Our partners, of all types, are a key catalyst and enabler of our ability to deliver the transformational solutions that our customers need. We're proud to recognize NTT as the 2023 Partner of the Year and we look forward to continuing the important work of solving complex security challenges together.”

For more information on NTT, please visit Managed Campus Networks with Prisma SASE . For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page .

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

