The ECOWAS States That They Not Completely Abandoned The Idea Of Invading Niger

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) has
not completely abandoned the idea of invading Niger, where the
rebels came to power, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
The association "only suspended" consideration of such a
scenario, hoping for the effect of sanctions. This was announced by
the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security
Abdel-Fatau Musa.
"I would not say that we have abandoned the military option. We
have suspended its execution, waiting for the sanctions to bring
results. We already have evidence that they have an impact on the
junta," he said in an interview with the magazine.
Musa added that ECOWAS has never said that military intervention is
"the first option" of putting pressure on the rebels," Musa
said.
The community used sanctions and tried to use diplomatic means
to "reach consensus". "Now Niger is in international isolation and
is subject to sanctions," the representative of the organization
said.
Earlier it was reported that the rebels who came to power in
Niger refused to take part in at least three meetings with
representatives of ECOWAS. The military keeps in touch only with
Togo, one of the member countries of the association.
