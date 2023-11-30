Minister Bolat Announces Six Basic Goals: We Overtook G-20 & OECD Countries In Growth Rate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Emphasizing that Turkiye is the fastest growing economy among
the G-20 and OECD countries, whose data were announced in the 3rd
quarter, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said:
"Innovation-investment-production-export-employment-fair
distribution' will be our main priorities in the coming
period."
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat evaluated the growth figures for the
3rd quarter of this year on his X social media account.
Bolat said that Turkiye has become the fastest-growing economy
among the G-20 and OECD countries, whose data were announced in the
third quarter.
Minister Bolat's statement on his social media account is as
follows:
With a 5.9 percent increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in
the third quarter of 2023, the Turkish economy has maintained its
high-rate growth performance for 13 uninterrupted quarters. In the
first nine months of 2023, the economic growth of Turkiye was 4.7
percent.
Despite the earthquake and weak foreign demand, Turkish exports
of goods and services increased by 1.1 percent (Contribution: 0.3
points).
In investments, the strongest increase of the last two years was
experienced with 14.7 percent due to the impact of machinery and
equipment investments, while the contribution of investment
expenditures was 3.4 points. This positive trend in exports and
investments is very important for a sustainable growth
structure.
With the effect of the increase in exports and the slowdown in
imports since August, the foreign trade deficit is decreasing and
the ratio of exports to imports is higher than the first half of
the year. Service and travel revenues also broke their annual
records, reaching $98.3 billion and $46.9 billion, respectively, in
September. With the positive course observed in trade in goods and
services, the current account deficit has decreased by 7.3 billion
dollars in the last 2 months. We expect this downward trend to
continue on an annualized basis in October, November and
December.
As the Ministry of Trade in the Turkish Century, we will
continue our efforts to increase exports, reduce the current
account deficit, and contribute to economic growth. The efforts to
strengthen our trade diplomacy, expand the range and volume of our
exports, and make our country a center of attraction for
investments will increasingly continue.
With policies aimed at increasing investment, production and
exports, we aim to strengthen macro-financial stability by ensuring
a permanent improvement in the current account and to continue
sustainable high growth, on the other hand, in the coming
period.
Directing our resources to effective, efficient, and
high-value-added areas is important in increasing our growth
capacity.
Therefore,
"innovation-investment-production-export-employment-fair
distribution" will be our main priority in the coming period.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107517977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.