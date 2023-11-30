Baku Hosts Panel Session Themed Culture And Creative Industries As National Priority

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A panel session themed Culture and Creative Industries As National Priority has been held as part of the Forum of Culture and Creative Industries in Baku.

The session was moderated by a member of the Bar Association, Nazli Ahmadova, Azernews reports.







Speaking at the event, the Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stressed that if the function of coordinator is performed and issues related to the sustainable development of the industry are jointly regulated, it will be possible to reach a broader regional and international level.

From this point of view, the prospects for cooperation within the Turkic and Islamic worlds and the emerging market opportunities are attractive.

"The classification of the types of economic activities included in the cultural and creative industries and the calculation of the share of these areas in GDP is a priority issue facing the ministry at this stage. Support from government agencies is needed in preparing the correct methodological framework and generating statistical indicators," said S. Yusifova.







Deputy Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) Samir Humbatov informed the audience about the agency's activities in the field of the creative industry.

He emphasised that SMBDA's activities on the development of the creative industry are multifaceted.

In his speech, Samir Humbatov stressed the significance of creative industries' development in Azerbaijan.

He noted that it is important to support businesses in this area through creative individuals, business entities and cooperation in close contact with the state.







Chief of Staff of the Intellectual Property Agency, Khudayat Hasanli spoke about the role of intellectual property, the creative industry, and the management of these areas. He recalled successful reforms carried out in all areas in Azerbaijan in recent years.

Khudayat Hasanli outlined that creative individuals are provided with the necessary support to start a business, increase the export potential of the sector, and provide the necessary assistance to export creative products abroad. Both government agencies, industry representatives, and citizens must actively participate in this process.







Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Rashad Huseynov spoke about the modern business challenges of the creative industry, increasing and developing the knowledge and skills of creative individuals related to entrepreneurial activities.







The panel session also discussed the development of the creative industry, support for creative and cultural businesses, wider representation of creative individuals and business entities in this industry, and the development of relations between the public and private sectors in the relevant sector.