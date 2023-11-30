OSCE Foreign Ministers Gather For 30Th Meeting In Skopje

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has started in
Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov is taking part, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
Lavrov was one of the last to arrive at the OSCE Ministerial
Council's meeting. His appearance caused great excitement among the
media workers present. Some journalists shouted their questions,
but Lavrov proceeded straight into the conference hall, where he
took a seat between the representatives of Romania and San
Marino.
The OSCE Ministerial Council has kicked off with a plenary
session at which the chief delegates are to make statements. The
event is taking place in the Boris Trajkovski Sports Center,
re-equipped as an exhibition pavilion. Within an hour before the
start of the first plenary session - a total of three are scheduled
for Thursday and Friday - the heads of delegations were coming to
the main entrance. Each was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of
North Macedonia, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Bujar Osmani.
One of the important issues on the agenda of the OSCE
Ministerial Council is the organization's presidency next year.
Estonia had earlier nominated itself, but Russia repeatedly said it
would not support the nomination. The candidacy of the presiding
country requires consensus. Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela
said that his country was ready to take over the OSCE chairmanship
in 2024, if Estonia's candidacy was not approved.
