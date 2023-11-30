Enemy Shells Tiahynka In Kherson Region, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on Tiahynka in the Kherson region, three people were injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Three people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Tiahynka," the message says.

As noted, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured. The condition of two women, aged 64 and 73, is assessed as moderate.

The victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.

As reported, the enemy fired from a drone at a residential area in the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region, injuring a 53-year-old man. Earlier, the Russian army attacked civilians in Beryslav, in the Kherson region, from a drone, injuring two people - a 22-year-old and a 37-year-old man.

The death toll from the shelling of the village of Sadove in the Kherson community has risen to three.

A 71-year-old man was injured as a result of the morning shelling by Russian troops in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.