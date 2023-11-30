General Staff: 73 Combat Clashes Recorded On Front Lines In Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 73 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an evening update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched 10 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one strike on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

For their part, units of the Ukrainian missile forces struck two enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, three anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and a electronic warfare station.

The enemy launched 1 missile attack, 43 air strikes and 34 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

"Also, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with seven combat UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which five were destroyed by air defense forces and means," the report says.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Throughout the day, 73 combat clashes took place on the battlefield.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements, including Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Popivka, Atynske, Loknia, Sumy region; Nesterne, Kharkiv region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted assaults in the areas of Synkivka, north-east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks. An airstrike was recorded near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestovka of Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian forces carried out assaults in the areas of Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region and Torske of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling. Among them were Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepova, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks. About 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, Russian troops, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks. About 10 settlements in Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire. Among them were Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. They used artillery and mortars to shell about 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka of Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the aggressor unsuccessfully tried 11 times to regain the lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Also, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by invaders west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched airstrikes on the districts of Kamianka and Novoandriivka of Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Lobkove, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of Tiahynka and Krynka settlements of Kherson region. Kherson, Beryslav, Ivanivka, Sadove in Kherson region, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region, were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

The General Staff also reported that the Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 30, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 328,760 Russian invaders, including 1,180 occupiers in the past day alone.

Photo: AFU General Staff