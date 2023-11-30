Azerbaijan Launching Development Of Draft Digital Code

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Agency for
Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan is launching the
development of a draft digital code, Trend reports via the agency.
The document will be prepared with the involvement of an
international consulting company based on international and
domestic experience in the field of digital development.
"Along with domestic experience, materials and information about
the experience and legislation of foreign countries, particularly
countries in the top 10 international rankings for digitization and
e-government, will also be collected, and the draft's concept will
be developed," the agency noted.
"A conceptual document outlining the structure of the digital
code will be created based on an analysis of the collected
materials and information. The draft's text will be prepared in
accordance with the requirements of the law 'On normative legal
acts' and the 'Regulation on the procedure for the preparation,
coordination, adoption, and publication of draft normative legal
acts of executive authorities', as approved by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan's Decree dated October 6, 2023," the agency
added.
