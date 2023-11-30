Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Sees Decline In Demand At Currency Auction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Sales at
currency auctions in Azerbaijan, held by the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) jointly with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan
(SOFAZ) decreased, Trend reports.
According to CBA data, demand in currency auctions held in
January-November this year totaled $3.27 million, a 28.7 percent
decrease from the same period last year.
Furthermore, figures reveal that currency sales totaled $427
million this month alone, up 4.1 percent from a year ago.
