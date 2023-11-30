Baku To Host World Urban Forum In 2026 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. At the 3rd
session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Human
Settlements Program in Kenya, it was announced that the 13th World
Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku in 2026, Trend
reports.
According to the relevant UN resolution adopted in 2001, this
Forum, held every two years in one of the cities in the world with
the most authoritative and large-scale participation in the field
of urban planning, is the largest global platform for studying
rapid urbanization and its impact on urban development.
The World Urban Forum will become one of the largest events in
the region. As part of the event, interested parties from both
Azerbaijan and foreign countries - government officials, members of
non-governmental organizations, specialists working in this field,
experts, representatives of the private sector will unite to
exchange ideas and will have the opportunity to acquire new
knowledge and experience.
Last year the World Urban Forum (WUF11) was held in the Polish
city of Katowice on the theme“Changing cities for a better future”
with the participation of 17 thousand people. Previously, in
different years, the Forum was organized in Barcelona, Rio de
Janeiro, Vancouver, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur and a number of other
cities, attracting up to 23 thousand participants to one event. The
next Forum (WUF12) will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from 4 to 8
November 2024.
Hosting such an important event in our capital in 2026 is
another striking example of the high and positive reputation at the
international level, thanks to the successful reforms of the
Azerbaijani government in the field of urbanization, urban planning
projects and large-scale restoration work.
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107517946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.