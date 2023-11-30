OPCW Adopts Measures To Ensure Compliance With Chemical Weapons Ban In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The Twenty-Eighth Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention adopted, at The Hague on Thursday, a decision on "Addressing the Threat from Chemical Weapons Use and the Threat of Future Use," brought forward by 48 countries.

The Conference decided that the continued possession and use of chemical weapons by Syria, and its failures to submit an accurate and complete declaration and to destroy all its undeclared chemical weapons and production facilities, have caused serious damage to the object and purpose of the Chemical Weapons Convention, said OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) in a press release this afternoon.

It condemned "in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons by anyone, under any circumstances, emphasising that any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anyone, and under any circumstances is unacceptable and contravenes international norms and standards".

States Parties reaffirmed their determination to continue to take action to address threats related to chemical weapons in Syria and elsewhere.

The decision also requests States Parties to provide support and assistance in connection with criminal investigations or criminal proceedings to national and international accountability efforts, including the UN-established International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism (IIIM).

As the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, the OPCW, with its 193 Member States, oversees the global endeavour to permanently eliminate chemical weapons.

The conference began on Monday and ends on Friday at the World Forum. (end)

