COP28 Pres. Calls For Global Response To Earth Warming

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- President of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber on Thursday called for a global response to avoid surpassing the Earth temperature rise benchmark of 1.5 Celsius degrees.

Al Jaber, also UAE minister of industry and advance technology, said that scientific facts showed the need for urgent action to find a new all-inclusive approach free from previous barriers and obstacles to achieve this goal.

He clarified that "the way to do so begins by taking an effective and tangible response to the results of the global inventory to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, in a way that accelerates materialization of the 2030 goals".

He reiterated the need to address the global shortage in financing (adaptation).

In this regard, he urged parties to fulfill pledges to the Loss and Damage Fund and its financing arrangements, and to put the protection of people and nature and the improvement of lives and livelihoods at the top of their national plans. (end)

