UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For December 2023 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2023. The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in November. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.85 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in November. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.19 a litre compared to Dh3.42 last month.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
| Months/2023
| Super 98
| Special 95
| E-Plus 91
| January
| Dh2.78
| Dh2.67
| Dh2.59
| February
| Dh3.05
| Dh2.93
| Dh2.86
| March
| Dh3.09
| Dh2.97
| Dh2.90
| April
| Dh3.01
| Dh2.90
| Dh2.82
| May
| Dh3.16
| Dh3.05
| Dh2.97
| June
| Dh2.95
| Dh2.84
| Dh2.76
| July
| Dh3
| Dh2.89
| Dh2.81
| August
| Dh3.14
| Dh3.02
| Dh2.95
| September
| Dh3.42
| Dh3.31
| Dh3.23
| October
| Dh3.44
| Dh3.33
| Dh3.26
| November
| Dh3.03
| Dh2.92
| Dh2.85
ALSO READ:
UAE produces cleanest oil barrel in the world: Top official
COP28 attendees: Who is coming to Dubai for UN climate summit?
MENAFN30112023000049011007ID1107517810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.