UAE Announces Fuel Prices For December: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Thursday (November 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of December. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices for December by between 7 and 8 fils for gasoline and 23 fils for diesel per litre, compared to the prices of November 2023. The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (December) Price per litre (November) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.96 Dh3.03 7 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.85 Dh2.92 7 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.77 Dh2.85 8 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh5.22 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost ( December ) Full tank cost ( November ) Super 98 petrol Dh150.96 Dh154.53 Special 95 petrol Dh145.35 Dh148.92 E-plus 91 petrol Dh141.27 Dh145.35

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost ( December ) Full tank cost ( November ) Super 98 petrol Dh183.52 Dh187.86 Special 95 petrol Dh176.7 Dh181.04 E-plus 91 petrol Dh171.74 Dh176.70

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost ( December ) Full tank cost ( November ) Super 98 petrol Dh219.04 Dh224.22 Special 95 petrol Dh210.9 Dh216.08 E-plus 91 petrol Dh204.98 Dh210.90

