Dubai Announces Free Parking For UAE National Day

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced free public parking for the Union Day holiday.

The authority said that parking will be free of charge from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4. This will be applicable to all public parking except multi-level terminals.

Parking tariff will resume on Tuesday, December 5 2023.

RTA also announced the working hours for all other services. The change in business hours apply to customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centres (technical inspection of vehicles).

Service provider centres (Vehicle testing)

Service provider centres will be closed during the holiday starting from Saturday, December 2. Only the vehicles technical inspection services will resume on Monday, December 4, and only in the following centres: Tasjeel Al Twar, AutoPro Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Awir, and Al Yalayis.

Transactions will resume in all centres from Tuesday December 5.

Customer happiness centres

During the holiday, customer happiness centres will be closed. Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA's Head Office will operate as usual, around the clock.

Dubai Metro

From November 30 to December 12, the red and green lines will operate as follows - from 5am to 1am (next day).

Dubai Tram

From November 30 to December 12, the Tram will run from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am the next day, and on Sundays from 9am to 1am (next day).

Public buses

From December 1 to December 3, the following bus routes will be redirected on Sheikh Zayed Road (only towards Abu Dhabi): 10, 15, 21, 7, 8, 83, 91, E101, 98E, 96, 95A, 95, 91A, X94, X92, E102. There will be an expected delay in bus service on these routes during the redirection period from 6.30am to 11am, in addition to some trips being cancelled due to the impact of road diversions. The stops of the mentioned bus routes will be closed during the mentioned dates and period.

The services will be normal on all other routes as following:

Mondays to Thursdays from 4.30am to 12 (next day), Fridays from 5am to 12 (next day), and Saturdays and Sundays from 6am to 1am (next day). The service timing of the metro link bus service will be synchronised with the metro operating times and trips.

