Dubai: Temporary Ban On Trucks On Major Road From Dec 1-3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:05 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday said that there will be a temporary ban on truck movement on a major road from December 1 to 3.

The movement of trucks will be banned on Expo Road from 6am to 11pm, the RTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The measure coincides with the UAE's Union Day celebrations and its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Zayed Road closure: Traffic diversion map, timings, alternative routes; all you need to know

UAE: Ban on some vehicles from entering Abu Dhabi for 3 days

UAE: 50% discount on traffic violations announced in Fujairah