Dubai: Temporary Ban On Trucks On Major Road From Dec 1-3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:05 PM
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday said that there will be a temporary ban on truck movement on a major road from December 1 to 3.
The movement of trucks will be banned on Expo Road from 6am to 11pm, the RTA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The measure coincides with the UAE's Union Day celebrations and its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Zayed Road closure: Traffic diversion map, timings, alternative routes; all you need to know
UAE: Ban on some vehicles from entering Abu Dhabi for 3 days
UAE: 50% discount on traffic violations announced in Fujairah
MENAFN30112023000049011007ID1107517797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.