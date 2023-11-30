3-Day Weekend In UAE: Will It Rain During The National Day Holiday?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 9:42 PM

As the last long weekend of the year approaches, UAE residents have been looking forward to planning getaways or even stepping outdoors to unwind.

After heavy rains lashed parts of the country earlier this November, temperatures have significantly dipped across the nation with many more people now planning outdoor events.

For those looking forward to attending the open air markets, or perhaps playing volleyball at the beach, here's a rundown of what you can expect over the long weekend.

On Saturday , December 2, there may be light rainfall over some Eastern and Western areas, and it will be partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

It will be humid by night with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds will also blow.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, making your trip to the beach a safe one!

It will also be partly cloudy on Sunday , December 3. So, you can expect light rainfall in some areas of the country.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 kmph, making it pleasantly windy outside.

On Monday , December 4, low clouds will appear over some Western coastal areas and islands, and it will be partly cloudy in general.

Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 kmph. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The weather forecast for the long weekend by the National Centre of Meteorology shows that it will be pleasantly windy, with a possibility of rain. So, make sure you grab your umbrella before you step out during the public holiday!

