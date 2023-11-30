Qatar Jump To 58Th In FIFA Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A flying start to the joint qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 helped Asian champions Qatar jumped three places up to 58th spot in the FIFA Rankings, announced on Thursday.

The Carlos Queiroz's men earlier this month thrashed Afghanistan 8-1 at home before blanking India 3-0 in Bhubaneswar to keep perfect record in the second round of Preliminary Joint Qualification.

Meanwhile, reigning world champions Argentina retained their number position in the latest FIFA rankings.

France are second while England are third with Belgium and Brazil completing the top five.

Netherlands jumped to sixth place followed by Portugal and Spain. Italy and Croatia respectively rounded up the top 10 in the world standings.