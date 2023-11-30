Amir Heads To Dubai Tomorrow For COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate tomorrow, December 1, in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in the city of Dubai in the sisterly United Arab Emirates, with the participation of a number of Their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses and heads of states, governments and delegations.

HH the Amir will be accompanied by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.