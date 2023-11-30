Three Qatari Aircraft Arrive In Egypt With 112 Tonnes Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Al Arish: Three Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived today in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. The planes carried 112 tonnes of aid including basic food supplies and shelter equipment, donated by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity, ahead of transferring it to Gaza. These bring the total number of planes to 33, with a total of 1130 tonnes of aid.

The aid is part of the full support of the State of Qatar to the brotherly Palestinian people subjected to difficult humanitarian conditions.



Qatar sends over 30 tonnes of aid to Egypt for Palestinians in Gaza

Qatar sends five planes of aid to Gaza Three Qatar Armed Forces aircraft carrying aid for Palestinians in Gaza head to Egypt's Al Arish

Read Also