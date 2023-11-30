-->


Three Qatari Aircraft Arrive In Egypt With 112 Tonnes Gaza Aid


11/30/2023 2:36:33 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Al Arish: Three Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived today in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. The planes carried 112 tonnes of aid including basic food supplies and shelter equipment, donated by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity, ahead of transferring it to Gaza. These bring the total number of planes to 33, with a total of 1130 tonnes of aid.

The aid is part of the full support of the State of Qatar to the brotherly Palestinian people subjected to difficult humanitarian conditions.

