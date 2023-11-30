Qatar Affirms World Witnessed Aggressive, Indiscriminate Israeli Attack On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: The State of Qatar affirmed that the world witnessed the brutal Israeli aggression and indiscriminate shelling on the Gaza Strip, highlighting Israel's apparent use of prohibited substances in its war on Gaza, which constitutes a serious violation of international law and humanitarian law.

This statement was made by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, at the 28th Conference of the States Parties to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Qatar urged countries that have not yet joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, especially Israel, to join and make the Middle East a zone free of weapons of mass destruction.

His Excellency emphasized the request of the OPCW Director-General and the technical secretariat to investigate the extent of the use of these prohibited weapons under international law and relevant agreements, including the Chemical Weapons Convention as an integral part of international law. He also supported Palestine's request to the technical secretariat for monitoring and investigating the potential use and threat of the use of chemical weapons by the Israeli occupation.

His Excellency highlighted that the OPCW is an effective and essential tool in achieving international peace and security, placing a significant responsibility on both the organization and its Director-General to monitor the implementation of states' commitments according to the Chemical Weapons Convention and relevant organization resolutions.

The statement emphasized Qatar's ongoing efforts to support the work of the OPCW, believing in its fundamental role in preventing the spread and use of chemical weapons. It highlighted the principles of cooperation and shared responsibility between member states and the organization to address common dangers and challenges.

The statement mentioned the recent hosting of the 10th Annual Meeting of Representatives of the Chemical Industry and National Authorities of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention by the Regional Training Center in Doha in October.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the OPCW HE Fernando Arias, and the accompanying delegation. The statement cited the positive results achieved during the meeting, expressing Qatar's anticipation of further collaborative cooperation with the organization.



