Al Khater Visits Warehouses Of Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater checked on Friday the warehouses of Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee inside the Strip.

The minister was briefed on the progress of work in introducing humanitarian aid, identifying needs, and setting priorities to provide the necessary support in various fields.

In addition, Her Excellencyexchanged views with Director of Affairs at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Thomas White regarding the cooperation between both sides in humanitarian aid, especially during such catastrophic circumstance that the Strip is witnessing.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of the pause in the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian aid to all areas, voicing Qatar's hope to extend the pause until reaching a permanent ceasefire.

Her Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



