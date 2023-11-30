Gaming Stock News: Galaxy Gaming (OTC: GLXZ) And Pragmatic Play Expand Licensing Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ) has announced that it has signed an agreement with leading content provider Pragmatic Play extending the existing term for the licensing of Galaxy table game content across its portfolio of Live Casino and RNG gaming experiences.

Expanding on the existing success of 21+3® and Perfect Pairs® configured on Pragmatic Play's Blackjack titles, this agreement will also extend Perfect Pairs® across Pragmatic Play's Baccarat titles and enable further expansion across Galaxy's catalogue of games. These additions to Pragmatic Play's portfolio will provide an exciting enhancement to its already popular offerings.

Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming commented: "We're thrilled to be extending and expanding our partnership with Pragmatic Play. They deliver a first-class Live and RNG casino environment experience enhanced by our world-famous side bets. Our continued partnership aligns with our long-term strategy to deliver the best table game content to operators and players everywhere."

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: "Pragmatic Play has enjoyed a successful partnership with Galaxy Gaming, and we're delighted to deepen our cooperation as part of our continued product expansion."

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play, headquartered in Gibraltar, is a leading game supplier providing player favourites to the most successful global brands in the iGaming industry. Powering up new possibilities of play through one single API, Pragmatic Play offers a multi-product portfolio of award-winning slots, live casino, bingo, virtual sports, sportsbook, and more, available in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.

