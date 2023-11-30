CSE New Mining Stock - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CSE: GCC)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is an exploration stage junior mining company that is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company's primary focus is the exploration and development of its 4,133 hectare Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property located near Hixon in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia.

Les actions ordinaires de Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. est une petite société minière en phase d'exploration qui se consacre à l'identification, à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières. L'objectif principal de la société est l'exploration et le développement de sa propriété de mine de quartz aurifère Quesnelle de 4 133 hectares, située près de Hixon dans la division minière de Cariboo en Colombie-Britannique.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GCC. Please email: ...

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: ...

