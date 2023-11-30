CSE New Mining Stock - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CSE: GCC)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.
Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is an exploration stage junior mining company that is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company's primary focus is the exploration and development of its 4,133 hectare Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property located near Hixon in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia.
________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.
Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. est une petite société minière en phase d'exploration qui se consacre à l'identification, à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières. L'objectif principal de la société est l'exploration et le développement de sa propriété de mine de quartz aurifère Quesnelle de 4 133 hectares, située près de Hixon dans la division minière de Cariboo en Colombie-Britannique.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GCC. Please email: ...
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: ...
Investorideas is a Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Service Provider; Cannabis stocks, Blockchain stocks, Mining, E-sports, Energy, Biotech and more...
Check out Investorideas listing on the CSE service provider list. We offer discounts to CSE listed stocks!
The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.
MENAFN30112023000142011025ID1107517642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.