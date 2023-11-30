(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Hektar REIT and University of Reading Malaysia Forge Transformative Partnership for Educational Excellence and Community Development - Hektar REIT partners with the University of Reading Malaysia as part of its ESG initiatives

- Collaboration involves student bursaries, sponsorships, internship programs & career opportunities



KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd ., the Manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (“Hektar REIT”) is delighted to announce a collaboration with the University of Reading Malaysia . In a strategic move underscoring Hektar REIT's commitment to community development, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed with the University of Reading Malaysia, specifically targeting students from the Henley Business School. This collaboration emphasizes Hektar REIT's recognition of education as a foundation for building stronger communities.

This partnership aligns with Hektar REIT's dedication to supporting educational endeavours and fostering a well-rounded talent pool essential for societal progress and industry readiness. The initiative encompasses various forms of support for students, such as bursaries, cash rewards for high-achieving individuals, as well as opportunities for internships and placements. Through these efforts, Hektar REIT aims to make a positive impact by fostering the growth of the next generation of professionals and leaders.





Hektar REIT plans to offer practical opportunities for students through internship programs, allowing them to gain valuable hands-on experience. This is in line with Hektar REIT's goal to bridge academic learning with real-world applications, ensuring students are well-prepared for their future careers. Additionally, Hektar REIT is looking forward to introducing Graduate Trainee Programs at a later stage, further enriching the students' professional development.

En. Johari Shukri bin Jamil, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. expressed his views on this initiative, "We are excited about this collaboration with the University of Reading Malaysia. Our collaboration exemplifies our commitment to ESG values. By harmonizing business operations with sustainability, we aim to set a precedent for responsible corporate practices that benefit both our stakeholders and society at large. It is indeed an opportunity for us to contribute to the growth and development of young minds. This aligns perfectly with our goal to achieve business success and play a role in nurturing future talent and giving back to the community. Through education and practical learning experiences, we believe we can make a positive impact on society. Together, we aspire to cultivate a generation of responsible professionals and contribute to the betterment of society."

This collaborative effort is part of Hektar REIT's broader strategy to integrate business operations with sustainable and socially responsible practices. Hektar REIT stands at the forefront of a paradigm shift, recognizing the imperative to integrate ESG principles into the core of its operations. This collaboration with the University of Reading Malaysia serves as a testament to Hektar REIT's proactive approach to balancing business objectives with a genuine commitment to societal welfare.