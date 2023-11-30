Jordan Executes Third Airdrop Of Medical Supplies To Gaza Field Hospital/76

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra)-- A military source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army announced on Thursday that, in alignment with Royal directives, a Royal Air Force aircraft successfully carried out the third airdrop of medical supplies.The urgent medical aid was delivered using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.This move is a continuation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's efforts to support its allies in the wake of the Gaza Strip conflict, to improve and expand the hospital's capabilities, and to strengthen the capacity of medical staff to offer health and treatment services in an effort to lessen the suffering of the injured and wounded amidst their trying circumstances, the military source added.