Premium Petrol Prices Reduced For December 2023

Doha: QatarEnergy today announced the fuel prices for the month of December 2023.

As per the latest update:

The price for the premium petrol has decreased compared to last month as it will now cost QR 1.90 per litre in December.

Meanwhile, the price for the Super grade petrol remains unchanged at QR2.10 per litre.



Diesel also remains unchanged, costing QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list