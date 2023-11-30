Moecc To Organise Electric, Hybrid Vehicle Exhibition In December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) will organise an exhibition for electric and hybrid vehicles at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) on December 9, as part of its efforts to preserve the environment, reduce carbon emissions, and encourage the use of environmentally friendly means of transportation.

The event is an opportunity for the public to learn about the latest models of electric and hybrid cars. Visitors will listen to the experiences of the owners of these cars and fruitful discussion between all parties will take place to learn about the characteristics of these cars and express their opinions and observations about the use of this kind of transportation.

Director of Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department at the MoECC HE Sheikh Dr. Saud bin Khalifa Al-Thani stressed the importance of transition to the use of electric and hybrid cars as a vital step towards a more sustainable and pure future, noting that the transition to environmentally friendly means of transportation has become a priority that contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

For his part, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Thani, an expert in technology and electric car technologies, said that the exhibition will increase awareness of the importance of electric and hybrid car technologies and their positive role in protecting the environment and reducing the effects of climate change, looking forward to the public's interaction and effective participation in the event.