MSCI Appoints Jana Haines As Head Of Index

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of mission-critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced that Jana Haines has joined the firm as Head of Index and as a member of MSCI's Executive Committee.

Based in New York, Ms. Haines will be responsible for the strategic development and execution of MSCI's global Index product line. She will partner with senior leaders across the firm to manage the Index product development process. Ms. Haines will aim to drive innovation across index categories, including market cap, sustainability, climate, factors, thematics and asset classes, such as fixed income and private assets.

"As a longtime business leader, Jana has a proven track record of strategic thinking and a unique understanding of the value of MSCI's indexes to investors,” said Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSCI.“Jana's extensive expertise in the global financial industry will be critical to MSCI building an even deeper understanding of our clients' evolving needs for indexes that help them build better portfolios and develop investable financial products.”

Ms. Haines held a variety of senior leadership roles at MSCI from 2006 to 2021. Most recently, she served as Head of Index Product for Americas and EMEA, and Global Head of Fixed Income Indexes. Earlier in her tenure at MSCI, she held various roles within the Client Coverage team.

Since 2021, Ms. Haines was the Chief Strategy Officer of ARK Investments, where she worked alongside CEO Cathie Wood. She was instrumental in ARK's transition to a scalable business and expanding the firm's global partnerships.

Before she joined MSCI in 2006, Ms. Haines garnered diverse experience in financial markets at HypoVereinsbank and Richie Capital. She also co-founded the Private Equity Group in Prague. Ms. Haines holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I am deeply excited to rejoin MSCI at this time of tremendous innovation and expansion of the investment community's needs and uses for indexes,” said Ms. Haines.“From diversification to decarbonization goals, investors need differentiated, high-quality data and timely insights to confidently drive outcomes in an ever-changing world. MSCI is uniquely well-placed to serve these needs of investors through the creation and management of best-in-class indexes, and I am looking forward to leading the next phase of innovation at MSCI to help our clients make better investment decisions.”

