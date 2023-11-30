Pakistan High Commission Distributed Allama Iqbal Scholarships Among Lankan Students

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 30: The Pakistan High Commission, Colombo, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan held the Allama Iqbal Scholarship Award distribution, in a graceful ceremony for the session 2023, amongst the deserving Sri Lankan students.

The scholarship is named after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, one of the greatest philosophers of all time. He envisioned the freedom movement and separate land for the people of Pakistan, which contributed towards the establishment of Pakistan in 1947. He has been famously known as“Poet of the East”. The scholarship program started in 2019. This year, Government of Pakistan through Higher Education Commission, is awarding 321 fully funded scholarships in its 5th Batch for the year 2023 to deserving candidates across the Island. Before this award, 357 Sri Lankan bright students have already benefitted and are studying in Pakistan pursuing their academic degrees at graduate, postgraduate and PhD level. The next intake will start in February 2024.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (R) Umar Farooq Burki, HI (M), in his opening speech emphasized Pakistan-Sri Lanka longstanding relations and said that, these students who embark upon their studies in Pakistan are our guests and will be looked after in Pakistan as it has been our traditional trademark. He said, fair selection of students across the Island is ensured from all ethnicities irrespective of religion, gender and creed. Pakistan considers each one of selected student as our Ambassadors, once they are back in Sri Lanka after successful completion of their studies.

The High Commissioner also, shed light on Allama Muhammad Iqbal's contributions as one of the greatest philosophers of all time, after whom the scholarship is named. He further stated that Allama Iqbal's verses contain deep wisdom in highlighting the importance of education for becoming Nations great.

Pakistani oHigh Commissioner Gen with Sri Lankan Ministers Nimal Sripala de Silva and Vidura Wickramanayake

The Allama Iqbal Scholarship Award ceremony was attended by Hon. Dr. Susil Premajayantha, Minister of Education, as Chief guest. The Chief guest in his speech said,“I congratulate all those students who are receiving Pakistan Allama Iqbal Scholarships in various fields. He thanked Pakistan government for such ventures and appreciated the efforts being taken to foster goodwill amongst the people of both countries.

In addition to that, some prominent personalities also attended the ceremony including Hon. Vidura Wickremanayke, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, President, Sri Lanka Pakistan Parliamentary Association, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva WWV RWP RSP VSV USP, as the Guest of Honour, venerable Monks, Members of Parliament alongwith other distinguished guests from different walks of life.

Higher Education Commission's team led by, Director General Ms. Aayesha Ikram in her introductory speech, apprised the audience about the project, it's scope, selection criterias and other components including upcoming Educational Expo to be held in Sri Lanka with the help of leading Universities in Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, H.E Maj. Gen. (R) Umar Farooq Burki HI (M) said that Pakistan will always stand with Sri Lanka and will continue unconditional support in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

