Simply Click To Change Your Location In Pokemon GO

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 - Wondering how to change location in Pokémon GO, as this game relies on location to enable you to catch Pokémon in the actual world? If you want to play it from the comfort of your home without stepping outside then how to change location?"With unreliable GPS-changing methods, your Pokémon GO account can get a ban. However, switching up your location is actually a cakewalk with a Pokémon GO GPS hack called Tenorshare iAnyGo . With just one tap, you can fake your GPS on your iPhone and move wherever you want without taking a step," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.







Image Caption: Tenorshare iAnyGo.

But how to GPS hack Pokémon GO with this tool? Let's find out!

Can You Change Location in Pokémon GO?

Yes, you can. Even though we're all about the outdoor Pokemon adventure, we get it – life happens. Maybe it's snowing outside, and you don't want to leave your cozy couch or need to snag Pokemon from another city.

The good news is you can still play Pokémon GO without stepping out. Just spoof your location with a Pokémon GO location spoofer like Tenorshare iAnyGo . This app is trusted by more than a million users worldwide.

Super Easy Way to Spoof Pokemon Go Location



Lots of Pokemon GO spoofer apps make you jailbreak your device and risk getting banned. But with Tenorshare iAnyGo , you can Pokémon GO spoof worry-free. No jailbreak, no account ban fears. Here are the highlights from iAnyGo:

Change GPS location freely, no need for jailbreak/root.

Use a GPS joystick for real-time control in games.

Offer three virtual movement types with 360-degree direction flexibility.

Display cooldown timer post-location spoofing to avoid account issues.

Compatible with apps like Pokémon GO on iOS.

Set GPS movement speed up to 108km/h.

Import/Export GPX files for personalized routes.

Automatic recording of searched addresses and times.

Zoom in/out on the map for route planning.

Manage the location of up to 15 devices. Supports iOS 17, Android 14 and older versions.

Here's how to spoof Pokémon GO iPhone with Tenorshare iAnyGo :

Install and open iAnyGo on your computer, and connect your iPhone to your PC.Pick“Joystick movement” (it's the 4th option) on the main screen.Adjust your speed by sliding the speed bar to your liking. You can pick walking, cycling, or driving speed.Now, drag the middle button in a circle and let go. You're on the move at your chosen speed.While on the go, spin the direction freely in 360 degrees as you please. That's how to spoof Pokémon GO.

About Tenorshare iAnyGo:

If you want to know how to change location in Pokémon GO, Tenorshare iAnyGo is your best bet. It can fake the GPS location without jailbreak, rooting, or the risk of an account ban. Join the millions who trust Tenorshare's products worldwide, enhancing digital lives on countless computers. Explore Pokémon GO without boundaries – Tenorshare makes it happen.

Learn more at:

